One dead, another in critical condition after two-vehicle crash - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

One dead, another in critical condition after two-vehicle crash

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
DALLAM COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

One man has died after a two-vehicle crash this morning. 

At around 11:18 a.m., 55-year-old Gilberto Ortega of Dalhart was driving a semi-truck heading north on US-87. DPS officials say Ortega was driving in the left lane and 74-year-old Joseph Wise was driving a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis, passing Ortega in the right lane. 

As Wise was passing Ortega, DPS officials say for an unknown reason he attempted to make a U-turn in front of Ortega. 

Ortega was unable to avoid crashing into Wise.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger 70-year-old Carrol Wise was transported to the hospital in Amarillo with life-threatening injuries. 

Ortega was not injured in this crash. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly