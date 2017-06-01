One dead, another in critical condition after two-vehicle crash

The 30th annual Coors Cowboy Club Ranch Rodeo kicked off this afternoon with the longhorn cattle drive.
One man has died after a two-vehicle crash this morning.
June marks the start of the busy season for apartment complexes across Amarillo.
Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Dimmitt.
In the past year, the Gray County Sheriffs office received about 3,200 calls, and as of now they have passed that number and have received around 3,600.
