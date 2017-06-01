One dead, another in critical condition after two-vehicle crash

One man has died after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

At around 11:18 a.m., 55-year-old Gilberto Ortega of Dalhart was driving a semi-truck heading north on US-87. DPS officials say Ortega was driving in the left lane and 74-year-old Joseph Wise was driving a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis, passing Ortega in the right lane.

As Wise was passing Ortega, DPS officials say for an unknown reason he attempted to make a U-turn in front of Ortega.

Ortega was unable to avoid crashing into Wise.

Wise was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger 70-year-old Carrol Wise was transported to the hospital in Amarillo with life-threatening injuries.

Ortega was not injured in this crash.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.