Renters benefiting in Amarillo apartments

June marks the start of the busy season for apartment complexes across Amarillo. Unlike the housing market, which is relatively stable, apartments can be much more volatile.

Currently apartments in the city have a 92% occupancy rate, which is above average for early in the year. Jana South has served on the Amarillo Apartment Association and opened the newest complex, Boulder Bay, in January.

She said the occupancy rate is only going to increase as summer continues, meaning you could save hundreds if you sign sooner rather than later.

"The prices fluctuate depending on occupancy rate and demand in the market," said Jana South.

The average price of a one bedroom in Amarillo is around $700, with two bedrooms costing $1,000 and three bedrooms clocking in at $1,200.

These prices are slightly higher than last year, however increased competition in the market means consumers are more likely to receive perks such as pools, covered parking and gym access.

In addition to the physical features of an apartment, experts recommend taking note of the customer service. The better the service, the more likely you are to receive assistance or compensation if your apartment requires maintenance or repairs.

