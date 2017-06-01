Dimmitt traffic stop leads to drug bust

Two people are behind bars after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Dimmitt.

Dimmitt police stopped a vehicle at 100 Block of West Lee Street earlier today and conducted a search on the vehicle.

Officials say the officers found a significant amount of narcotics and cash inside of the car.

A male was arrested and charged with possession, and a female was also charged with possession and manufacture and delivery.

The cash and vehicle were seized, and both suspects were booked into the Castro County Jail.

