Amarillo police on scene at a home invasion robbery

Amarillo Police Department officers are currently at the scene of a home invasion robbery.

Around 3:19 this afternoon, police were called to 3400 Meadow on reports of a home invasion robbery.

Police say a woman was on the front porch of her home when she heard a loud noise from inside of her house. She went inside the home and saw four males coming through her back door.

The woman went to her child's room and police say the suspects held her and her child at gunpoint while going through the home.

The suspects left the house with guns and other miscellaneous items.

The suspects were last seen by a witness driving away in an older model blue, four-door car.

The investigation into this home invasion robbery is ongoing, and there is currently no description of the suspects.

