Gray County seeing a significant rise in crime calls

Last year, the Gray County Sheriffs office received about 3,200 calls, and this year they have passed that number and receiving around 3,600.

The calls range from traffic accidents, burglaries, domestic calls, fire calls, as well as follow ups.

"The biggest reason why our call volume has increased is due to the pro-activity of the deputies," Sheriff Michael Ryan said. "They are actually getting out and participating in community programs and being community oriented. I think people are feeling more comfortable coming in and making reports and reporting stuff they normally wouldn't."

There are 11 deputies working with Sheriff Ryan and he says every one of them has great community engagement.

They help out at the Gray County Senior Citizen Center, volunteer at schools, the public library, help deliver meals with the Meals on Wheels program and several other activities.

Sheriff Ryan says the trust and relationship his deputies and any law enforcement agency has with residents is crucial.

"Most people see law enforcement as a watch dog or that type of thing," Sheriff Ryan said. "We want people to see them as a apart of the community. We are here and we are here for them."

With his proactive team, Sheriff Ryan predicts the Gray County office will receive close to 10,000 calls by the end of this year.

"We are on pace to go well over 10,000 calls which I think is great, and like I said these guys are working their hind ends off and this is just in the winter months," Sheriff Ryan said. "The summer months are just beginning and we are really expecting to see an increase of calls in the summer."

Sheriff Ryan says his community has shown his office a lot of support and he and his deputes want to show their support too.

Throughout the summer, the sheriffs office will continue their proactive approach and will help with programs and other events.

