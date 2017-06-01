Featured Fugitives: Police offering rewards in search of two men

Area authorities are offering cash rewards for information leading to the arrests of two men.

Beret Wilson, 31, is the featured subject in Amarillo Crime Stoppers' weekly 'Fugitive File.' He is wanted out of Potter County for felony assault with a previous conviction.

He is 6'0" and weighs 165 pounds.

Information leading to his arrest could earn a reward of up to $300.

In Moore County, Hector Ornelas is wanted for evading arrest with a motor vehicle. The 21-year-old is Moore County Crime Stoppers' 'Creep of the Week.'

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

