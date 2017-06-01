SWAT situation in east Amarillo has ended, suspect in custody

UPDATE: 11:22 a.m. - The suspect in the east Amarillo swat standoff is now in custody.

Authorities say Jerry Hernandez Rodriguez, 47, surrendered to police at 11:07 a.m. Rodriguez was wanted out of Bexar County on a parole violation.

He has been booked into the Potter County Detention Center and is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle as well as possession of a controlled substance. DPS said after searching the scene, the only weapon to be found was a knife.

Traffic in the area has since reopened and it is now safe for all residents to return home.

SWAT personnel have surrounded a home located at 3316 N. Bolton St. in Amarillo where a reportedly armed suspect has barricaded himself.

An officer at the scene said the man has an AK-47 assault rifle.

APD Officer Jeb Hilton says two women recently came out of the home.

As of 8 a.m., traffic near the area of 32nd and Grand Streets was shut down as police worked in the area.

Authorities say the incident began with the Department of Public Safety chasing the suspect after a trooper tried to pull him over on US 87 north of the city for a traffic violation. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said speeds during the chase exceeded 100 mph on Loop 335. He later fled into the home.

Hilton said the suspect was not the recently-escaped inmate from Ochiltree County jail, Richard Aguirre Jr. Aguirre escaped from the jail Wednesday morning and area authorities have been searching for him since.

