BREAKING NEWS: Swat situation ongoing, evacuations underway

UPDATE: 8:35 a.m. - Officer Jeb Hilton with APD says SWAT negotiators are on scene near 33rd and N. Bolton trying to make contact with the suspect.

Hilton has confirmed with NewsChannel 10 that the suspect barricaded inside the home in this swat situation is NOT the escaped inmate from Ochiltree County. The man wanted inside the home in the 3300 block of N. Bolton is a different person wanted on warrants.

NewsChannel 10 remains on scene

We are following breaking news out of East Amarillo as Amarillo police assist DPS in a swat situation.

Right now, traffic is shutdown near 32nd and Grand Street with evacuations taking place in the 3300 block of Bolton.

Officials tell us what started out as a chase with state troopers has ended with the suspect fleeing his vehicle and entering a residence.

The suspect is inside the home and wanted on warrants. He claims he is armed with guns.

Officers have evacuated residents from surrounding homes and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Again, this is an ongoing situation with DPS, Amarillo police and SWAT teams.

Stay with us on NewsChannel 10 as we will be live from the scene and speaking with Crime Prevention Officer, Jeb Hilton at 8:25..

