SWAT situation in east Amarillo has ended, police have suspect in custody

UPDATE: 11:22 a.m. - The suspect in the east Amarillo swat standoff is now in custody.

47 year old Jerry Hernandez Rodriguez surrendered to police at 11:07 a.m. Rodriguez was wanted out of Bexar County on a probation violation.

Join us on NewsChannel 10's News at Noon for the latest information.

-----------------------------------------

SWAT personnel have surrounded a home in the 3300 block of N. Bolton St. in Amarillo where a reportedly armed suspect has barricaded himself.

An officer at the scene said the man has an AK-47 assault rifle.

APD Officer Jeb Hilton says two women recently came out of the home.

As of 8 a.m., traffic near the area of 32nd and Grand Streets was shut down as police worked in the area.

Authorities say the incident began with the Department of Public Safety chasing the suspect after a trooper tried to pull him over north of the city on Loop 335 for a traffic violation. DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said speeds during the chase exceeded 100 mph. He later fled into the home.

Hilton said the suspect was not the recently-escaped inmate from Ochiltree County jail, Richard Aguirre Jr. Aguirre escaped from the jail Wednesday morning and area authorities have been searching for him since.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.