Possible E-Coli contamination reason behind flour recall

Possible e-coli contamination has caused a voluntary recall this week for Smucker Foods.

The company announced their Select Golden Temple, Swad and Maya flour products could contain the bacteria. Impacted product is packaged in 20 lb. paper bags and was distributed nationwide to 19 distributors and two small retailers.

There are no reported illnesses to date associated with the U.S. product recall.

If you have any of the products listed below, please dispose of them immediately: Maya® Durum Wheat Atta Flour Swad® Durum Atta Flour Chappati Flour Golden Temple® #1 Fine Durum Atta Flour Blend Golden Temple® Durum Atta Flour Blend.

The FDA offers these tips for safe flour handling and usage:

* Recalled products should be placed in a sealed plastic bag and discarded.

* Do not eat any raw cookie dough, cake mix, batter, or any other raw dough or batter product.

* Wash hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with flour and raw dough products.

Consumers with impacted product are urged to contact the company at 1-888-569-6728 Monday through Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM ET for a product replacement coupon.

Source: fda.gov