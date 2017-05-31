Car drives into apartment building

Amarillo Fire Department crews were called to an incident where a car drove into an apartment building this afternoon.

At 4:23 p.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called to the Oak Ridge Apartments at 2727 Virginia on calls that a vehicle had driven into the apartment building.

Officials say the driver of an Isuzu Trooper had lost control and driven into the side of one of the apartment units, leaving an approximate 10 foot 6 hole in the building.

The Amarillo Fire Department's Urban Search and Rescue unit was called out to the scene and determined that the building was still structurally safe.

The apartment's maintenance crew has estimated that damage to the unit is around $5,000.

No injuries were reported.

