One man in hospital after explosion starts house fire

One man is in the hospital after an explosion started a house fire this evening.

Around 5:51 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Southwest 16 and Ong.

Crews arrived on scene and found light smoke coming from a single story duplex at 1223 Southwest 16.

Witnesses at the fire say they heard an explosion and one person was inside.

Fire crews tried to rescue a middle-aged man through a window but were unsuccessful. Crews then entered the duplex and carried him outside where he received immediate medical attention.

He was transported to a local hospital and then flown to the UMC Burn Center in Lubbock with life-threatening injuries.

A couch and some carpeting in the living room were burned and there was significant smoke damage in the duplex, but there was no active fire when crews arrived.

Officials believe the fire started in the couch area in the living room. It appears that some sort of explosion started the fire, but the cause of the explosion is undetermined at this time.

The damage from the fire is estimated to be $25,000.

