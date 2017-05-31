5 arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in Curry County

As the capacity of automated machines increases, the number of jobs they're taking is as well.
Five people have been arrested after Curry County Sheriff's Office investigated an attempted drug smuggling and trafficking at the Curry County Detention Center.
Stinnett Police are alerting parents that children are playing a life-threatening game.
Family Support Services (FSS) Domestic Violence Shelter is now working to provide more activities for the children at their facility.
The Texas Ramp Project is working to raise at least $5,000 to help Panhandle residents in need.
