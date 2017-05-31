5 arrested, facing drug trafficking charges in Curry County

Five people have been arrested after Curry County Sheriff's Office investigated an attempted drug smuggling and trafficking at the Curry County Detention Center.

The investigation began on May 15 and led to the arrests of James Duden, 74, Kimberly Moore, 35, Holley Quintana, 35, D'nisha Carver, 24, and Ruby Rodriguez, 35.

Officials say Kimberly Moore, an inmate at the detention center, and James Duden conspired and attempted to smuggle suboxone into the detention center for Moore.

Officials say Moore, Quintana, Rodriguez and Carver also conspired and attempted to smuggle methamphetamine into the detention center for Moore.

Both times Moore believed a detention officer would assist with the transactions, but the officer later reported it.

Rodriguez, Carver and Duden have been released on bond. Moore and Quintana remain in the Curry County Detention Center.

