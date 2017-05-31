How to see if your job is vulnerable to computerization

As the capacity of automated machines increases, the number of jobs they're taking is as well.

Obvious victims of the tech boom are factory workers and cashiers. Both fields have over a 90% chance of being replaced by machines and a growth rate of -5% by 2024.

While these are national trends, local economists agree these trends mirror the results in the Panhandle.

"The majority of jobs we have found that will become automated are in manufacturing, retail service industries," said Corey Krusa the Senior Vice President with Amarillo National Bank.

In Amarillo fast food restaurants, movie theaters, departments stores and the airport have all started using automated tellers.

Other industries such as farming and manufacturing have increased their tech, reducing the need for human employees.

Ride sharing services and taxis could soon be hit with computerization as the technology for self driving cars continues to develop.

"One of the reasons a lot of companies are switching to automated solutions, because they are cost effective in the long run," said Krusa. However, the primary reason is because hiring and staffing training and keeping people is very expensive."

To see if your field is vulnerable to being computerize click here.