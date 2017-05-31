Family Support Services providing summer programs for children

Family Support Services (FSS) Domestic Violence Shelter is now working to provide more activities for the children at their facility.

The Domestic Violence Shelter is now at capacity with about 26 families and 10 children.

With this increase, the children's advocate is working to hold summer programs to promote bonding between the children and their families.

"For the summer programs, we are going to be taking the kids and their families out to a lot of different activities that occur around Amarillo," said Ronnie Brockett, FSS Children's Advocate. "We want to take them to the splash pads, to the movies and more."

The shelter wants to provide more than just resources for the parents and want to help relieve stress for the children in both active and learning programs.

For outdoor fun, they are in need of swimsuits for children between the ages of 3 to 8, they are also in need for pajamas.

"The pajamas are for another part of the program, where we are trying to encourage structure in the shelter," said Brockett. "We try to encourage bedtimes and if they have new pajamas we can say, 'let's put on our new pajamas and tell a story and get ready to go to bed.' So, these are the things we are looking at doing."

Brockett says simple activities like these mean a lot the children and their parents, especially when they come from violent backgrounds.

If you want to donate items or want to host activities for the Domestic Violence Shelter, you can visit their website or stop by FSS at 1003 S. Polk St.

