APD investigating unknown chemical smell

Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department units are at 2500 Paramount Boulevard investigating an unknown smell.
A recent spike of car thefts continues to raise concerns for Moore County residents.
A Borger man has been indicted on murder charges.
The Texas Ramp Project is working to raise at least $5,000 to help Panhandle residents in need.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 31
