APD investigating unknown chemical smell

Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Fire Department units are at 2500 Paramount Boulevard investigating an unknown chemical smell.

At this time, the Amarillo Police Department Narcotics Unit and the AFD Hazmat Unit are on scene trying to determine where the smell is coming from.

Police are asking that all residents avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story.

