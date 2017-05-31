Borger man indicted for murder

A Borger man has been indicted on murder charges.

Matthew James Baker is charged in connection with the death of Blake Matthew Thorvaldsen on March 3.

Baker was also indicted for two counts of endangering a child on the same day.

Baker could serve up to 99 years or life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division for the murder charges and up to two years in state jail for endangering a child.

He is currently in the Hutchinson County Jail with a $1 million bond for murder and $50,000 for each charge of child endangerment.

The Borger Police Department is investigating this case.

