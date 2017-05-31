County authorities looking for escaped inmate

The Texas Ramp Project is working to raise at least $5,000 to help Panhandle residents in need.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 31
The Borger Police Department said Haley Dunn was taken into custody in Plainview this morning.
Police are investigating the early morning robbery of an Amarillo convenience store. Surveillance photos released by police show the suspect inside the store shortly before he reportedly motioned to a cashier like he had a gun and demanded money from a register. The Amarillo Police Department said he left the store, located at 1917 South Bell Street, with an undisclosed amount of money. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police describe the suspect as a bla...
Animal cruelty offenders in Texas will now face harsher charges because of a new bill passed by the Texas state legislature.
