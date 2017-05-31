County authorities looking for escaped inmate

Authorities in Ochiltree County are warning residents to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate.

The Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office said Richard Aguirre Jr., 54, escaped from the county jail Wednesday morning around 10 a.m.

Aguirre was originally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is 5'5" and 175 pounds. He was last seen in a black & white jail uniform.

Anyone with information on Aguirre's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office 806-435-8000.

