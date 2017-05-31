Texas ramp project in need of donations

The Texas Ramp Project is working to raise at least $5,000 to help Panhandle residents in need.

The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club is giving the organization a $5,000 matching grant for ramp projects in Potter and Randall counties.

So far, about $1,000 has been matched and the organization has until June 30 to fulfill the matching grant.

All donated money will go toward buying materials to build ramps for residents that need a ramp and cannot afford to pay for one.

Last year, the organization built 90 ramps in the Panhandle area but funds ran low by end of the year, putting the Texas Ramp Project behind for 2017.

If you want to donate, you can visit Texas Ramp Projects website.

If you want your donation to go toward the Panhandle Texas Ramp Project organization, write Amarillo Area in the designation section of the form.