Police release photos of suspect in early morning robbery

Police are investigating the early morning robbery of an Amarillo convenience store.

Surveillance photos released by police show the suspect inside the store shortly before he reportedly motioned to a cashier like he had a gun and demanded money from a register.

The Amarillo Police Department said he left the store, located at 1917 South Bell Street, with an undisclosed amount of money. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5'7" and weighing about 150 pounds. He had a black cloth over his face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at www.amapolice.org

