Vanessa Hill Pays It Forward

Police are investigating the early morning robbery of an Amarillo convenience store. Surveillance photos released by police show the suspect inside the store shortly before he reportedly motioned to a cashier like he had a gun and demanded money from a register. The Amarillo Police Department said he left the store, located at 1917 South Bell Street, with an undisclosed amount of money. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police describe the suspect as a bla...