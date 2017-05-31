Vanessa Hill Pays It Forward - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Vanessa Hill Pays It Forward

In this week's Pay It Forward, our playmaker is a woman wanting to help a friend and coworker trying to make ends meet with his family and a new baby. Brought to you by Attorney Dean Boyd.

