Three arrested after Family Dollar robbery

Three women were arrested after a Family Dollar robbery Tuesday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar at 831 Martin Road on a robbery call.

A store employee told officers that three women came into the store asking about merchandise. One of the suspects was observed taking merchandise from the store.

The employee locked the door so the suspects could not leave. One of the suspects pushed the employee out of the way and unlocked the door. Another suspect pulled out a taser and threatened the employee with it.

All of the suspects left in a blue Saturn. Officers in the area of I-40 & Ross located and stopped the vehicle. The items stolen from the store were recovered along with a taser.

The suspects are identified as Ariel Jane Storrs, 26, Destiny Lynch Carlile, 28, and Brandy Michelle Garcia, 36.

Garcia was identified as the suspect that pushed the employee while leaving with store merchandise. Storrs was identified as the suspect that had threatened the employee with the taser and Carlile was identified as the third female that was in the store.

Storrs and Garcia were arrested for Robbery and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. Carlile was arrested for 9 local municipal warrants and booked into the Randall County Jail.

