24 Hours in the Canyon Bike Race this weekend

This weekend you can help those affected by cancer and participate in the 24 Hours in the Canyon bike event benefiting the Cancer Survivorship Center.

24 Hours in the Canyon is taking place June 2-4 and is the only simultaneous 24-hour road and mountain bike event in the country.

It takes place each year in early June at Palo Duro Canyon State Park and the money raised by this event fund the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

Even though registration is closed for the ride this weekend, you can still be a ghost rider which is someone who can't make the event but still wants to fundraiser for the cause.

"If you donate 24 hours you can not only help out the organization but also a cool Ghost Rider t-shirt, " says Ryan Parnell, Director of 24 Hours in the Canyon. "All of the money donated stays right here in the Panhandle to help those who need our resources."

The 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center is a non-profit organization that provides services & resources that are 100% free for survivors from the moment of diagnosis.The goal of the center is to help transition survivors from treatments to wellness.

For more information on the center or how to become a Ghost Rider Visit their website 24 Hours in the Canyon.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.