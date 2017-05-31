Wednesday's Weather: Warm and sunny day, with isolated thunderstorms this evening

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 31

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Temperatures will once again warm back into the 80s today.

Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible again this afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm or two is possible.

Overnight, lows will be in the 50s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with light winds.

More widespread showers and storms are possible on Thursday, still not expecting much severe weather, but could see a few stronger storms.

Warmer temps and drier weather move in for the weekend and start of next week.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.





Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.