RECALL ALERT: Doors on BMW's appear closed but not latching

Certain models of BMW's have been recalled this week after reports of doors not latching.

BMW of North America says the recall includes 7 different models ranging from 2005 to 2008. They are the 745i, 745Li, 750i, 750Li, 760i, 760Li, and B7 Alpina vehicles equipped with both the Comfort Access and Soft Close Automatic options.

In these vehicles, the doors may appear to be closed and latched, but, in fact, may inadvertently open.

The door may unexpectedly open due to road or driving conditions or occupant contact with the door. The sudden opening may result in occupant ejection or increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

BMW said owners can expect a letter asking them to make an appointment when a fix is available. In the meantime, make sure your seatbelt is fastened.

Source: cpsc.gov