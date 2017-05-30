Borger police seeking suspect in homicide investigation

Borger police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened just before 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Jackpot Junction located at 516 N. Main.

Police are looking for Haley Anne Dunn, 18, who is suspected of shooting Quincy Lang, 35.

Lang was taken to Golden Plains Community Hospital where he died from his injuries

According to witnesses, Dunn allegedly pointed a gun at Lang and shot him after an exchange in a parking lot.

A warrant is being prepared charging Dunn in this shooting.

Dunn also has a previous active felony arrest warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information on Dunn’s location is asked to call Borger dispatch at 806-273-0930.

