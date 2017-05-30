Borger police seeking suspect in homicide investigation

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, May 31
Borger police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Animal cruelty offenders in Texas will now face harsher charges because of a new bill passed by the Texas state legislature.
Texas Tech's plans to build a veterinary school in Amarillo could soon resume thanks to state funding in the new budget.
The town of Miami is no stranger to wildlife encounters.
