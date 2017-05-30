Borger police investigating homicide - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Borger police investigating homicide

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
BORGER, TX (KFDA) -

Borger police say they are investigating a homicide.

A shooting happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 500 North Weatherly Street.

Police say they are still searching for a person of interest and are asking residents to please avoid the area as they continue to investigate. 

