Funding for Texas Tech Veterinary School approved by lawmakers

Texas Tech's plans to build a veterinary school in Amarillo could soon resume thanks to state funding in the new budget.

At the start of the legislative session, the Texas Tech Vet School was 'on pause.' This past Saturday, lawmaker's approved a budget that would give the school $4.1 million to establish a school in the Panhandle.

Tech first announced its intentions to build a vet school at the end of 2015, but the project has been delayed several times due to lack of funding.

The school's spokesperson would not comment on the specifics of the project until the budget is officially approved.

"The state government recognized significant medical and agricultural needs in our state, one of those being a veterinary school in Amarillo," said Brett Ashworth, the Texas Tech University System Spokesperson.

Texas A&M is currently the only school in the state with a veterinary program.

The last time the Texas Tech project was addressed, it was set to be built by 2019 behind the current health science center.

This school will focus on training large-animal veterinarians to meet the growing demand for that position in West Texas.

"Vets that can handle large animals and address the need for the agricultural industry," said Ashworth. "Upon completion of that process, we will have more fidelity with regard to the future time lines and plans."

