Carson County Sheriff's Office alerting residents of "rapture scam"

The town of Miami is no stranger to wildlife encounters.
The town of Miami is no stranger to wildlife encounters.
The Carson County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a scam referred to as the "rapture scam."
The Carson County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a scam referred to as the "rapture scam."
One man is behind bars after several accidents involving four vehicles Sunday, May 28.
One man is behind bars after several accidents involving four vehicles Sunday, May 28.
The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help after two vehicles were stolen in the same night.
The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help after two vehicles were stolen in the same night.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 30
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 30