Carson County Sheriff's Office alerting residents of "rapture scam"

The Carson County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a scam referred to as the "rapture scam."

The scammer calls saying your money can be used to invest in Christian-based projects that may serve you in two ways. One way is to give you a guaranteed high interest return on your investment, and the other way is to clean up any past transgression and put you in good standing because the rapture is near.

This scam is aimed at vulnerable elderly or lonely individuals who may have investment funds available. The scam focuses on their fears and stresses the need to be in good standing before the "end times" and the last chance to have a big financial score.

Officials say that victims of the scam will be reluctant to report that they've been scammed.

If you are aware of a scam, call the Carson County Sheriff's Office at (806) 537-3511.

