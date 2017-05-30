Man arrested for DWI after hitting 3 cars

One man is behind bars after several accidents involving four vehicles Sunday, May 28.

At 4:35 p.m., Amarillo Police Department officers were called to the intersection of Southwest 58 and South Western on reports of a vehicle accident.

Police say a 2008 Chevrolet truck was stopped at a red light. When the light turned green and the driver reached the intersection, a white, 1996 Dodge Ram truck did not stop at the red light and hit the Chevrolet truck.

Police say the driver of the Dodge Ram, 24-year-old Michael Anthony Deroin, got out of his truck and ran away on foot.

While responding to this accident, police say they discovered Deroin had hit a silver 2015 Hyundai at 6400 South Western before hitting the Chevrolet truck.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they then searched the area and found Deroin hiding in an alley on the north side of Canyon Drive. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Police say he was in possession of an illegal knife.

While at the hospital, officers were made aware of another accident involving Deroin. Police say that before the accidents involving the Hyundai and the Chevrolet, he also struck a silver 2000 Mercedes in the area of Western and Sundown Lane. There were no injuries reported in this accident.

Deroin was booked into the Randall County Jail for driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to vehicles greater than of equal to $200 and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

