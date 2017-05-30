Stolen vehicle found, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested and a stolen pickup truck has been recovered and released to the owner.

On Monday, May 29 around 4:00 a.m., two vehicles were stolen from residents in the west subdivision in Moore County.

On June 2nd, Moore County Crime Stoppers received a tip that led them to the pickup truck in Lubbock.

Leonel Sauceda was arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.