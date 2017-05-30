Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for stolen vehicles

The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help after two vehicles were stolen in the same night.

On Monday, May 29 around 4:00 a.m., two vehicles were stolen from residents in the west subdivision in Moore County.

Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help locating a 2005 Charcoal GMC Yukon and a 2012 silver GMC Sierra. The GMC Yukon has a large scratch from the right, rear door to the right, rear corner panel, a missing hubcap on the right, back tire, and a Dumas Demons sticker on the back window.

The GMC Sierra is described as having a black, plastic piece missing from the tailgate of the truck, a black toolbox in the back, and is four-wheel drive.

If you have any information on where to find the two vehicles, call (806) 935-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

If your tip leads to the location of the vehicles and the arrest of the suspects, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

