Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for stolen vehicles

The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help after two vehicles were stolen in the same night.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 30
A portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon will be closed through 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, for bridge construction and track work.
The City of Amarillo is holding a community water meeting to provide information on water use this summer.
While thousands across the nation enjoy outdoor activities and time off of work, on this day we remember the service and most of all the sacrifice our military men and women did for our freedom.
