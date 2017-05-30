Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for stolen vehicles - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County Crime Stoppers looking for stolen vehicles

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers SOURCE: Moore County Crime Stoppers
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

The Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help after two vehicles were stolen in the same night. 

On Monday, May 29 around 4:00 a.m., two vehicles were stolen from residents in the west subdivision in Moore County.

Moore County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help locating a 2005 Charcoal GMC Yukon and a 2012 silver GMC Sierra. The GMC Yukon has a large scratch from the right, rear door to the right, rear corner panel, a missing hubcap on the right, back tire, and a Dumas Demons sticker on the back window. 

The GMC Sierra is described as having a black, plastic piece missing from the tailgate of the truck, a black toolbox in the back, and is four-wheel drive. 

If you have any information on where to find the two vehicles, call (806) 935-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here

If your tip leads to the location of the vehicles and the arrest of the suspects, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000. 

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly