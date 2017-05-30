TRAFFIC ALERT: Railway work closes portion of US 87 in Canyon through Thursday

A road closure in Canyon could cause you some delays this morning on your way to work.
TxDOT and BNSF have closed a portion of US 87 (23rd Street) into and out of Canyon so crews can work on bridge construction and track work.
This section of US 87 was closed Monday night and will remain closed through Thursday, 5:30 p.m.
Downtown traffic traveling north will be detoured on to 4th Avenue then to 15th Street traveling north which will lead to US 60.
Those traveling south will be detoured from US 60 to 15th Street then east on 4th Avenue which will lead you to US 87.
You are reminded to slow down in construction zones and pay attention to signs leading you to the detours.
A portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon will be closed through 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, for bridge construction and track work.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 30
While thousands across the nation enjoy outdoor activities and time off of work, on this day we remember the service and most of all the sacrifice our military men and women did for our freedom.
The City of Amarillo is holding a community water meeting to provide information on water use this summer.
In recognition of the Memorial Day holiday most banks and all city offices will be closed including all public library locations and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.