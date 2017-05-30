Tuesday's Weather: Isolated showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, May 30

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Light rain will continue to push through the area this morning and will clear out later this morning.

Skies will clear and be mostly sunny through the afternoon. Temperatures will once again warm back into the low to mid 80s.

Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. Isolated showers and storms will be possible again this afternoon and evening.

Severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm or two is possible. Overnight, lows will be in the 50s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Wednesday will be another day with seasonal temps in the lower 80s. Skies will be partly sunny, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Shower and storms chances continue throughout the week into the weekend widespread severe weather is still not expected.

