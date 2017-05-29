Hundreds remember the sacrifice of fallen heroes

While millions across the nation enjoy outdoor activities and time off of work, on this day we remember the sacrifice our military men and women made for our freedom.

All over the Panhandle there were celebrations for our fallen military men and women.

Hundreds gathered at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial to pay tribute and remember because without them our lives wouldn't be the same.

"Education and opportunities to do whatever you want to do in life, we have the opportunity here and not everybody has that freedom," Lt. Col. Andrew Scott DeJesse said. "We are very blessed."

The ceremony was full of emotion and touching moments for families who lost their loved ones.

"I feel sad. I feel sad because I know all the pain that we have to go through," Mario Guzman said. "It feels like it just happened yesterday," Beatriz Guzman said. "It is a struggle everyday to keep going, but we keep his memory alive by coming to these events."

Mr. and Mrs. Guzman lost their 33-year-old son Javier back in 2013.

They say this is the first time they have attended the memorial and were touched by everyone's support.

Another emotional moment was when two widows were presented with an Iron Soldier Plaque.

"Without them there is no us," Gabby Eastman said. "You know, we take it for granted, but it's a huge deal. I was pregnant with my daughter, and she never got to meet her dad. The sacrifice is there."

Eastman encourages her two daughters and everyone to remember our freedom is not free.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.