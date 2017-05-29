City of Amarillo holds community water meeting

The City of Amarillo is holding a community water meeting to provide information on water use this summer.

The meeting will be held at Hillside Elementary School in the cafeteria Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

City staff will be on hand to discuss water conservation, and an irrigation specialist will go over the most common types of sprinkler systems and answer any irrigation related questions.

Another meeting will be held Thursday at City View Elementary School in the cafeteria.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.