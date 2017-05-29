City of Amarillo holds community water meeting

The City of Amarillo is holding a community water meeting to provide information on water use this summer.
Memorial Day Weather Outlook
As we start another week, the Texas Department of Transportation wants area motorist to expect the following lane closures:
In recognition of the Memorial Day holiday most banks and all city offices will be closed including all public library locations and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.
The City of Amarillo's Traffic Engineering group is reminding Amarillo driver's that while the regular school year is over, summer school classes are just beginning.
