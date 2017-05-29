Memorial Day Ceremony at Dreamland Cemetery - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Memorial Day Ceremony at Dreamland Cemetery

In honor of Memorial Day, a service to remember fallen soldiers will take place at Dreamland Cemetery.

The service will start at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 29.

Guest speaker, Skip Huskey will be there and invites you to attend.

Organizers encourage visitors to bring a lawn chair and umbrella.

For more information you can call park manager, Bill Seals at 655-2919.

Dreamland Cemetery
26500 South U.S.Highway 87
Canyon, TX 

