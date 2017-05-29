Memorial Day closings - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Memorial Day closings

In recognition of the Memorial Day holiday most banks and all city offices will be closed including all public library locations and Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare.

In addition, the Texas DPS driver's license offices and post offices will also be closed and mail will not run.

If you are looking for a way to beat the heat, the city splash pads and pool are both now open.

