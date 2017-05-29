Texas Panhandle War Memorial Ceremony to honor fallen heroes

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a Memorial Day Ceremony today at 11 a.m. to honor all the fallen heroes of all wars.

Fred Rangel President of the Texas Panhandle War Memorial Foundation will open the ceremony with the Naval JROTC of Tascosa High School Presentation of Colors.

The National Anthem will be performed by Shane Watson, Logan Watson and David Robinson.

Major D. Barela United States Marine Corps will lead the pledge of allegiance as a flyover by Blue Sky Honor Flight will take place.

The Invocation will be said by Colonel Clayton Hoffman United States Army Ret.

The guest speaker will be Lt. Colonel Andrew Scott DE Jesse, United States Army Cultural Affairs Officer.

A wreath will be placed by United States Army Veterans Amy Hudgens and David Graham. Escorted by the Knights Templar of Texas , Commandery 48 of Amarillo and the Iron Soldiers of Amarillo. This wreath will be placed at the Battle Field Cross.

The Knights Templar will also be performing the salute to all the services.

The Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron has been posted as a silent guard since Sunday evening.

The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Texas Panhandle War Memorial

4101 S. Georgia St.

Amarillo, Texas, TX 79109

