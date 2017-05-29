Memorial Day Weather: Mostly sunny, light winds, temps in the 80s

Check out this week's events across the Panhandle!
The Texas Panhandle War Memorial will host a Memorial Day Ceremony today at 11 a.m.
Memorial Day Weather Outlook
The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.
J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.
