Memorial Day Weather: Mostly sunny, light winds, temps in the 80s

Memorial Day Weather Outlook

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Skies will be mostly sunny on Memorial Day with temps warming back into the 80s.

Winds will be light out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late in the day mainly to the north and west.

Severe weather is not likely, but heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail are possible.

Overnight, lows will be in the 40s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with light winds.

Tuesday will be another day with seasonal temps in the lower 80s. Skies will once again be mostly sunny, with isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Shower chances increase throughout the week with the greatest chance for widespread showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday.

Drier air and warmer temps move in for the weekend.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.





Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.