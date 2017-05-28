24 hour silent guard honors fallen heroes

The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.

The silent guard is set at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on 4101 S. Georgia Street.

"This is to honor the sacrifice of all the men and women that have given the ultimate for this country," said Texas Panhandle War Memorial President Fred Rangel.

The initial posting of the guard began at 6:00 P.M. Sunday evening with guards changing every hour through Memorial Day.

