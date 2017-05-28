24 hour silent guard honors fallen heroes - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

24 hour silent guard honors fallen heroes

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.

The silent guard is set at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial on 4101 S. Georgia Street. 

"This is to honor the sacrifice of all the men and women that have given the ultimate for this country," said Texas Panhandle War Memorial President Fred Rangel.

The initial posting of the guard began at 6:00 P.M. Sunday evening with guards changing every hour through Memorial Day.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • 24 hour silent guard honors fallen heroes

    24 hour silent guard honors fallen heroes

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:44:41 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.

    The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.

  • Local business hopes to help area firefighters

    Local business hopes to help area firefighters

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:37:10 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.

    J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.

  • Portion of US 87 in Canyon to close

    Portion of US 87 in Canyon to close

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:07:08 GMT
    Texas Department of TransportationTexas Department of Transportation

    On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work. 

    On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly