Local business hopes to help area firefighters

J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.

From 1 pm to midnight on May 28, J.R.'s Pool Palace hosted a pool and dart tournament with the aim to alleviate some of the damage resulting from the March wildfires.

"They're the unsung heroes. You know, everybody runs from fires, runs from danger and they're the ones that run into it," said Sons of Liberty Event Coordinator Cricket Linker. "Hopefully this will show them the community is here to back them."

Around 78% of Texas firefighters are volunteers, and many across the panhandle fought wildfires earlier this year and lost equipment and gear in the battle. Those at J.R.'s Pool Palace hope that tonight's benefit can help offset some of those losses.

