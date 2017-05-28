One woman hospitalized in multi-vehicle wreck - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

One woman hospitalized in multi-vehicle wreck

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One woman is hospitalized after a multi-vehicle wreck in south Amarillo.

Amarillo Police tell us three vehicles were involved in the crash in the area of 58th and Western Street around 6 pm. The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, we will bring you more information as it's made available.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • 24 hour silent guard honors fallen heroes

    24 hour silent guard honors fallen heroes

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:44:41 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.

    The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.

  • Local business hopes to help area firefighters

    Local business hopes to help area firefighters

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:37:10 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.

    J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.

  • Portion of US 87 in Canyon to close

    Portion of US 87 in Canyon to close

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:07:08 GMT
    Texas Department of TransportationTexas Department of Transportation

    On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work. 

    On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly