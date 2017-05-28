One woman hospitalized in multi-vehicle wreck

The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.
The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.
J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.
J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.
On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work.
On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work.
As we start another week, the Texas Department of Transportation wants area motorist to expect the following lane closures:
As we start another week, the Texas Department of Transportation wants area motorist to expect the following lane closures:
Borger Police tell us a manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant out of Moore County.
Borger Police tell us a manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant out of Moore County.