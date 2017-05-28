Portion of US 87 in Canyon to close

On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work.

US 87 will be closed from 6:00 P.M. Monday, May 29 through 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 1.

Motorist should expect barricades to be placed and construction signs installed on US 87, and for downtown traffic to be detoured on 4th Avenue to 15th Street north to US 60. Those traveling south will be detoured US 60 to 15th Street and east on 4th Avenue to US 87.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.