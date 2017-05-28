Portion of US 87 in Canyon to close - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Portion of US 87 in Canyon to close

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
Texas Department of Transportation Texas Department of Transportation
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work.

US 87 will be closed from 6:00 P.M. Monday, May 29 through 5:30 P.M. on Thursday, June 1. 

Motorist should expect barricades to be placed and construction signs installed on US 87, and for downtown traffic to be detoured on 4th Avenue to 15th Street north to US 60. Those traveling south will be detoured US 60 to 15th Street and east on 4th Avenue to US 87.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • 24 hour silent guard honors fallen heroes

    24 hour silent guard honors fallen heroes

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:44:41 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.

    The Amarillo Civil Air Patrol Tiger Shark Squadron is setting a 24 hour silent guard in observance of Memorial Day.

  • Local business hopes to help area firefighters

    Local business hopes to help area firefighters

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:37 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:37:10 GMT
    Source: KFDASource: KFDA

    J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.

    J.R.'s Pool Palace is has partnered up with the Sons of Liberty to host a benefit for Texas Panhandle Volunteer Fire Department.

  • Portion of US 87 in Canyon to close

    Portion of US 87 in Canyon to close

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:07:08 GMT
    Texas Department of TransportationTexas Department of Transportation

    On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work. 

    On Memorial Day, TxDOT and BNSF will close a portion of US 87 into and out of Canyon for bridge construction and track work. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly