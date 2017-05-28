Area lane closures

As we start another week, the Texas Department of Transportation wants area motorist to expect the following lane closures:

On Tuesday, May 30, the westbound I-40 exit to Bushland and the frontage road at I-40 and Bushland will be closed for patch work. Patch work will also cause various lanes of the I-40 frontage roads to be closed from Pullman Road to Soncy Road.

For drivers heading eastbound on I-40, expect the service roads to be closed at Western Street for vegetation management, and the right lane of I-27 northbound to be closed from Western Street to 26th Avenue for edge repair.

The westbound on-ramp at Ross Street will be closed for at least the next seven months until bridge and ramp work is complete. The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound remains closed, as does the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange.

Drivers can also expect eastbound and westbound traffic to be moved to the new eastbound bridge with one lane going west and two lanes heading east.

Reconstruction of the Bell Street and South Loop 335 intersection is underway, and as part of this reconstruction, access to Loop 335 from the north at Bell Street is expected to close as early as Wednesday, May 31 and last for approximately six weeks.

