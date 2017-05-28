Summer school zones active Wednesday, May 31

The City of Amarillo's Traffic Engineering group is reminding area driver's that while the regular school year is over, summer school classes are just beginning.

This means that school zones will be active with flashing lights for those zones associated with summer school campuses starting this Wednesday, May 31st. Drivers are encouraged to observe school zones with the summer school schedule in mind.

You can find a full list of those school zones at Amarillo.gov.

