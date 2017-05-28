Summer school zones active Wednesday, May 31

Borger Police tell us a manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant out of Moore County.
The City of Amarillo's Traffic Engineering group is reminding Amarillo driver's that while the regular school year is over, summer school classes are just beginning.
The Shamrock community celebrated the homecoming of injured volunteer firefighter James Moya this evening.
This weekend, Texas families will have a chance to shop tax free, and save a little water and energy in the process.
Dallas based Cinergy Entertainment Group has announced it has applied for a building permit in Town Square Village at 9201 Cinergy Square in Amarillo.
