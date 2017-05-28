UPDATE: Suspect in Borger manhunt now in custody, name released

Borger Police officials tell us one man is in custody after leading Hutchinson County deputies on a chase.

We're told a deputy tried to stop Angel Vasquez this afternoon, believed to be driving a stolen vehicle out of Amarillo. After leading them on a chase, Vasquez wrecked into the Borger Phillips 66 refinery. Borger PD said he then fled on foot and broke into the plant and had taken multiple radios and other equipment. Air support and canines were called in to assist with the search in the canyons near the refinery.

Law enforcement officials then apprehended Vasquez inside the chemical plant. He was reportedly wanted out of several area counties for stolen vehicles.

Initial Report:

Borger Police tell us a manhunt is underway for a suspect wanted on a felony warrant out of Moore County.



They said Hutchinson County deputies tried to stop a man this afternoon, believed to be driving a stolen vehicle out of Amarillo. After leading them on a chase, the suspect fled on foot. Law enforcement officials believe the man may be armed.

They have called in air support and canines to assist with the search in what they're calling the canyons near the Borger Phillips 66 refinery.

