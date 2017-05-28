Shamrock community hosts homecoming party for James Moya

The Shamrock community celebrated the homecoming of injured volunteer firefighter James Moya this evening.

Moya was trapped inside his motor grader while working to put out a fire in Wheeler County. After suffering burns to 30 percent of his body, he spent 60 days in the Lubbock Burn Unit. Now that the Shamrock community has welcomed him home, their volunteer fire department hosted a homecoming/birthday party this evening to celebrate his life.

Moya said it felt great to walk back into the fire station after being gone so long. He also extended a special thanks to the man who saved his life.

"I would like to thank my dad for getting me out," said Moya. "He was the one who came back and got me."

James' wife Alisha Moya said the fact that he's still here today is a blessing in itself.

"We didn't know two months ago if we'd be celebrating another birthday party or any other holiday with him, so we're very thankful to have him home," said Alisha.

She also spoke about how overwhelming the community support has been since James' accident.

"Before, you know, I don't think you see the good in people like you when there's such a tragedy and whenever something like this happens to your family so unexpectedly," said Alisha. "The community has just come together and all the prayer and support you get, it makes you look at people a whole lot different."

If you would like to help the Moya family, you can donate to their GoFundMe page. You can also donate to their medical fund at their bank, Aim bank under their names James and Alisha Moya.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.