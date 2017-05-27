Tucumcari police search for woman in shoplifting incident - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Tucumcari police search for woman in shoplifting incident

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Source: Tucumcari Police Department facebook
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) -

The Tucumcari Police Department needs your help locating a woman believed to be involved in a shoplifting incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 20, 2017.

If you have any information on this woman's whereabouts, please contact Tucumcari Police Department at (575) 461-2280.

