Stinnett police warn parents about "The Choking Game"

The Stinnett Police Department reports that children in the area are participating in what is known as "The Choking Game."

The Choking Game involves kids cutting off oxygen flow to the brain by means of choking each other. This lack of oxygen creates a euphoric high in the participants.

The Stinnett Police Department says that this game results in the deaths of over 1,000 children each year, and they encourage parents to talk to their children and educate them on the dangers of this game.

For more information you can contact the Stinnett Police Department at (806) 878-2422.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.